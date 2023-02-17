Crocodiles are one of the most dangerous reptiles that can even scare the bravest of human beings. The wild crocodiles clamp down on prey with their massive jaws, crush it to the bones and then swallow the whole prey. They can bite through a human arm or leg easily. Now, imagine the condition of the person surrounded by an entire herd of crocodiles. And that too when all the crocodiles are waiting to make that one person a morsel. A horrifying video is going viral on social media, where several crocodiles are seen approaching a man standing on a ladder.

The video is going viral on Twitter (@ViciousVideos), where a man is standing on a ladder amid several crocodiles that are huddling on the ground. To escape these dangerous reptiles, he has taken the help of a ladder. The video is shocking to watch and has left the internet terrified. The viral clip has garnered more than 1.62 lakh views. Take a look:

We all can see how scared the man is, as he is screaming and trying to save his life from the crocodiles. The man is standing on a ladder holding the branch of a tree. On the other hand, crocodiles are eagerly waiting for the man to come down so that they can clench over him.

The person is trying to handle this panic situation with great patience and kept himself alive among the dangerous reptiles. The most frightening thing in the video is that these crocodiles are trying to make the person fall as they are shaking the ladder continuously.

While the person is holding the tree, which seems so weak, it is almost impossible to save oneself only on their strength in such a situation. Well, it is not known what happened next, many users want to know whether that person survived or not.

