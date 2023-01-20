Watch: Man Types Long Password at Rapid Pace To Unlock iPhone; Internet in Shock

A video of an iPhone user unlocking his phone while travelling on a metro has left users baffled. In the video, the person could be seen typing an extremely long password to unlock his phone. This video is now again trending on social media. The footage is recorded on a train in Japan where a man rattles out a code of at least 50 numbers at incredible speed before finally gaining access to his iPhone.

Just after the video was shared, several social media users commented on the video. One user wrote, “This could be a part of the “I have an overprotective girlfriend starter pack." Another user commented, “I thought my 20 digits was long, I should make it longer than”. One social media user also wrote, “I’ll just stick to using my fingerprint”.

Some users have also called the video fake. They pointed out that the phone was already unlocked; he was just pressing a lot of numbers on the pad to make people think he was entering the password.

The caption of the video reads, “World’s longest iPhone Passcode! [INSANELY LONG!]”. The recent viral video has been posted on the YouTube account @SmoqkyGuilt. Since the video has been shared online, it has garnered over 53K views and hundreds of likes.

Check out the video here

These days, social media passwords must contain a combination of special characters, numbers, and words. One may select a long password to keep the hackers at bay. The video shows a Japanese commuter unlocking his phone with the world’s longest passcode. This person types on the phone’s screen for around ten seconds until his phone gets unlocked.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here