Watch: Man Wears Crocodile Costume, Teases The Reptile; Here's What Happened Next

It is always advised to maintain a safe distance from crocodiles. Movies like Lake Placid, Black Water, and Eaten Alive, among others, have time and again shown viewers the dangers of venturing too close to the crocodile territory. However, some people just don’t seem to care about the rules, despite numerous warnings. Take for example this man, who thought that he could fool a croc by wearing a crocodile costume. His antics made him take the risk of inching dangerously close to a crocodile and teasing the reptile.

A Twitter user named Narendra Singh dropped the hilarious yet alarming video on the micro-blogging platform. “Kaunsa nasha kiye hai… (What drug did he take?)” read the tweet.

The 10-second clip shows a man, lying on the bank of a river, wearing a crooked crocodile costume at an almost one-hand distance from the crocodile. The reptile seems to be basking in the sun, next to a water body. The man can be seen taking his hand out from the fake clothing, pulling the croc’s leg, tugging at them occasionally, and teasing the predator repeatedly.

Previously, another video of a man from Japan’s Tobe Zoo had gone viral on the internet. In the footage, he was seen donning a lion’s costume in a demo drill to train the zookeepers and staff on how to save their lives if a lion escapes its cage. According to the New York Post, the zoo authorities forbid conducting the drill using real lions for safety purposes. The recorded footage was shared on Twitter in 2019. “Tobe Zoo in Aichi conducted a lion escape drill today. Note the expression on the actual lions’ faces,” read the tweet.

Tobe Zoo in Aichi conducted a lion escape drill today. Note the expression on the actual lions faces. pic.twitter.com/azuJYQhLCw — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) June 22, 2019

The man was heavily trolled by social media users for his hilarious antics, especially for the funny and friendly-looking costume he wore. A pride of lionesses was also captured staring at the man, looking confused beyond their wits at the strange display. The funny video amassed over 5 million views and more than 78k likes.

