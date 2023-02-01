Almost everyone remembers the hit number Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from the film Dulhe Raja directed by Harmesh Malhotra. The song composed by the music duo Anand Milind and penned by Sameer is remembered to date for the electrifying moves of Govinda and Raveena Tandon. Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula’s energy gave magic to the lyrics and were like icing on the cake for this number.

The song is currently in the limelight because of a brilliant dance performance by a guest at a wedding. There will surely be better dance covers on this number available on the internet but what made this performance a must-watch is because of the carefree manner in which this guest performed. Social media users couldn’t help themselves appreciating him.

Other guests are also seen dancing on the DJ but what differentiates them from this man’s dance is that they feel apprehensive about performing freely. On the other hand, this man rocked the wedding with his power-packed moves and performed alone without any fear or embarrassment. Take a look at the video here:

A social media user commented that this man has delivered a commendable performance but people nowadays are more supportive of someone’s looks. Another wrote that in today’s scenario, people need to possess this happy-go-lucky attitude and live every moment of life.

Rahul Chaudhari, a renowned Kabaddi player, was also in splits after watching this video and commented, “Super." A user also humorously requested this man to perform a similar dance at his wedding as well. This video was shared on December 5 and has already garnered more than 1.81 lakh likes.

A similar performance by Yogesh Tripathi, who gained prominence with his role as Inspector Happu Singh in popular sitcoms like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. He aced the steps on this number with his phenomenal dancing and left social media users asking for more.

Yogesh performed on the occasion of International Dance Day.

