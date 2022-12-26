Watch: Man’s Happy Dance As Wife Leaves For Maternal Home Amuses Internet

The Internet is a stock house of funny videos, memes and other content which often leaves the audience in splits. One such video, which went viral on Twitter, is a testimony to this statement. The clip shows a man celebrating his new-found freedom after his wife left for her maternal home. He is seen dancing to the popular Hindi number Sun Sahiba Sun from the movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar. The video was shared on Twitter by user @JaikyYadav16. Users can also hear friends of this man cheering for him as he danced immaculately to every step.

The video was shared on December 23.

Social media users were left amused after watching the video and started sharing similar content. A user shared a video of a man facing the same situation and wrote that this person seems happier. The clip shows a man, who appears to be middle-aged, shaking a leg to Bappi Lahiri’s superhit song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja from the 1982 movie Disco Dancer. People standing there couldn’t help smiling at the carefree nature of this person.

But a user took offence to this video and came up with a scathing criticism. This user wrote that without a wife, there is absolutely no worth of a husband. According to the user, every man should respect their wife.

पत्नी के बगैर पति दो कौड़ी का होता है,,पत्नी का सम्मान सभी पतियों के अंतःकरण मे होना चाहिये— Mukesh Kumar Jaiswal (@MukeshK67123250) December 24, 2022

A similar Instagram reel, which went viral some time back, shows cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously dancing after his wife Dhanashree states she is going to her mother’s house. The moment Yuzvendra gets to hear this, he happily starts dancing to the song Teri Isi Ada from the film Deewana. The hilarious reel won the hearts of many social media users.

The Instagram reel garnered 1,83,00,000 views.

