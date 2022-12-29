Watch: Man’s Narrow Escape From Death Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Accidents don’t arrive with a warning sign. They can take place at any moment and anywhere. Although there are no escaping unfortunate incidents, what you can do is keep your eyes and ears open by staying alert to your surroundings. Recently, a shocking video of a man coming face-to-face with death went viral on social media. The now-viral clip is a sharp reminder that mishaps are lurking everywhere.

The 5-second footage was shared on Twitter on December 28. The frightening video opens with a man standing in the backyard of probably his own house. His back faces the CCTV camera, as he stands on his lawn with an umbrella in his hand. The poor fellow is totally oblivious to what’s coming for him. As the video progresses, the CCTV footage captures a huge branch of a tree falling on the ground with tremendous force.

How you dive into harms way pic.twitter.com/scH40KfSHT— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 28, 2022

The man, supposedly upon sensing that something was happening behind him, tries to run. However, in the rush, he trips and falls on the ground, just when the sharp tree branch sinks a few inches away from him. The video ends with the man getting up in total shock, encountering one of the biggest scares of his life. “How you dive into harm’s way,” read the caption of the video.

The guy’s near-death experience attracted plenty of reactions from Twitterati. While one user noted, “That’s some Final Destination voodoo,” another remarked, “It could have been way worse, someone definitely worked overtime to save him…” “He must have graduated from the Prometheus School of Running Away from Things,” chimed in a third user.

That’s some Final Destination voodoo— Lamps (@EricLampaert) December 29, 2022

It could have been way worse, someone definitely worked overtime to save him..— Prithish Chakraborty (@cprithish) December 28, 2022

He must of graduated from the Prometheus School of Running Away from Things (ding)— Lodada (@lodada2) December 28, 2022

So far, the video has amassed over 5.1 million views and received more than 32k likes on Twitter.

What are your thoughts about the man’s lucky escape from the jaws of death?

