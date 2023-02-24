It’s that time of the year again when Olive Ridley turtles surface on the Rushikulya beach for mass hatching. Unlike their nocturnal routine, the turtles are laying eggs on the beach in the broad daylight this year. Odisha’s Rushikulya is considered as one of the highly recognized nesting sites of these marine animals in India. The species, in hundreds, emerge on the sea waters for hatching their eggs by burying them in the sand. It is suggested that an average of 80 to 100 turtles hatch from each nest. On Friday, February 24, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of the Olive Ridley turtles from the Rushikulya rookery and wrote that they have returned to the beach “after a gap of two years.”

“Odisha welcomes its annual guest. The mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles has begun at Rushikulya rookery. It’s happening in day time again, after a gap of two years. Swagatam (Welcome),” the IFS officer wrote alongside sharing a glimpse of the mass hatching. The video captures hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles arriving at the seashore. Take a look at it here:

Odisha welcomes its annual guests. The mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtle has begun at Rushikulya rookery….It’s happening at day time again, after a gap of two years. Swagatam🙏 pic.twitter.com/GXzzbQ0Pds— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 24, 2023

Within hours, the clip has raked up over twelve thousand views on the micro-blogging site leaving animal lovers utterly fascinated and rejoiced. A user rallied for their habitat protection and wrote, “Olive Ridley turtles have time and again chosen us, it’s our responsibility to repay the trust. Collectively need habitat protection.”

Another commented, “Wow! What a scene to witness. So pleasing to watch.”

One more joined, “Welcome buddies.. happy nesting.”

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the occurrence of Olive Ridley turtles begins annually in November-December and continues until April-May. However, the nesting phase has been observed late in the past few years. It reportedly tends to begin after mid- January or early February. The endangered species reportedly choose estuaries and narrow beaches for laying eggs. A single adult female can lay an average of 100-110 eggs per clutch.

Olive Ridley turtles generally spend their entire life in the ocean. They emerge out of the water and take over a period of five to seven days to lay their eggs.

