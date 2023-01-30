Everyone wants to get married someday, and many dream of their D-day and plan their lives accordingly. However, some people’s preferences are also determined by their physical appearance. A Rajasthan groom, who is vertically challenged and is only 3 feet tall, wanted to marry a girl of the same height. A video of the 3-foot bride and her 3-foot groom has surfaced online. The wedding of this unique duo took place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and the clip recently went viral and garnered attention all over social media. Whoever watches the clip says that God has made matches for everyone from heaven.

This unique marriage took place in Jodhpur on January 26. It was traditional and grand.

Watch the video here:

The video received a lot of appreciation from the viewers and many showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Apart from this, the couple is well-educated. The groom’s name is Rishabh, and he is preparing for competitions to get a job, while on the other side, the bride’s name is Sakshi, and she has just completed her MBA.

Sakshi got engaged to Rishabh last year. After this, the couple created an account of their own on social media in the name of Mini Couple and started uploading their pictures. People love the duo. After marriage in Jodhpur, Sakshi has now gone to her in-law’s house. Their wedding videos and pictures are being liked a lot on social media.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here