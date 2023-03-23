WATCH: Monkey Gatecrashes Couple's Wedding Ceremony, Here's How the Bride and Groom Responded

A video capturing an unexpected incident at a marriage ceremony has gone viral on social media. The recent video shows the bride and groom sitting across from each other, engaged in a ritual where they pour grains over each other’s heads. The ceremony progresses smoothly until a monkey appears out of nowhere and jumps on the groom’s head, snatching some grains and running away. The sudden attack takes the couple by surprise, particularly the groom, who appears to be shocked by the monkey’s intrusion.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the bride and groom managed to carry on with the ceremony, creating a memorable moment that they will undoubtedly remember for years to come.

The video has amassed over 253K likes on Instagram.

This incident is a reminder of how unpredictable life can be and how important it is to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances, especially during significant events such as a wedding ceremony. The bride and groom in this video demonstrated this ability by laughing off the incident and continuing with the ceremony, creating a memorable moment that showcases their resilience and their ability to handle unexpected situations. READ MORE

Similarly, in an earlier circulated viral video on social media, a monkey carrying her baby on her back can be seen interrupting a wedding photoshoot. The video starts with the man twirling his wife during the photo shoot, and as it goes on, a monkey with her baby can be seen in the frame. The monkey even climbs onto the man’s hand with her baby and poses for some pictures with the couple. Despite the monkey’s presence, the couple continues with their photoshoot without any disturbance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here