WATCH: Monkey Having a Gala Time on a Tyre Swing Will Give You TGIF Feels

Monkey On A Tyre Swing Is Giving Life Goals

It can be wholesome to watch the antics of animals on social media. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, often manages to grab our attention by sharing fascinating videos of animals carrying out amusing activities. He accompanies the clips with witty captions to describe the scenario. Another such video shared by the officer on Twitter has left social media users in splits. The video features a monkey having a gala time on a tire swing.

Alongside the video, the user penned, “Enjoy life. There’s plenty of time to be dead.” The monkey seems to be deeply engrossed in its thoughts while enjoying the time of his life on the tire swing. Ever since the video was shared, it has prompted hilarious reactions on social media. The short clip has amassed a massive engagement. Tweeps swamped the comment section with laughing emojis and their views about the sight.

One Twitter user wrote, “I love the picture and your quote. What an enjoyable sight.”

I love the picture and your quote. What an enjoyable sight— Ranjana (@ghoshbinjo) December 9, 2022

Another user articulated, “A life without realization is a life not worth living.”

A life without realisation is a life not worth living.— Ramasarma Adivarahasarma (@ImRam_87) December 8, 2022

A third user commented, “We have to learn from them.”

We have to learn from them— T. Chandrasekar (@TChandr64295322) December 8, 2022

“This is seriously funny,” said the fourth user.

🤣🤣🤣This is seriously funny.— Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) December 8, 2022

Take a look at the video here: https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1600864374776029184?s=20&t=pJ7sCnqM7xKApR6Muyb1GA

A few days ago, the IFS officer shared a video that left social media users surprised. It is no secret that reptiles usually crawl. However, the clip Susanta Nanda shared left the netizens awestruck. The video shared by the officer on Twitter last month features a reptile effortlessly walking over water. At the beginning of the clip, one can see the reptile on top of a wooden stick. Following this, in the nick of time, it plunges into a water body. As it jumps into the water, it neither swims, not floats, it simply starts to walk over the water.

Watch the video if you haven’t already: https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1597821938927161344?s=20&t=yny-RjkSrtNHxisxHcXnRQ

Let us know what you think of the monkey’s way to spend his leisure time in the comments section.

