Watch: Monkey Risks Own Life To Save Her Child From Wild Dogs

A video of a monkey, saving her child from the attack of dogs, is winning hearts on the internet. The clip was shared by the Twitter account Adv Nazneen Akhtar on Tuesday, and it has gone viral in no time. The caption of the video read, “#Mother is a mother and she tried every possible way to save her children from these dogs”. So far, the video is garnering humongous attention on social media. Several fans took to Twitter to comment on the video. Social media users are now lashing out at the person who thought it necessary to record a video, instead of helping the monkey.

One user wrote, “But brother, the man who is making this video is the worst person in my eyes”. Another user commented, “If you would have awakened the person who made the video, then your duty as a human being would have been fulfilled”. One user also wrote, “The monkey has fulfilled the duty of being a mother, but the person who took this video did not fulfil the duty of being a human”.

This video has once again proved that a mother’s love is unconditional. The clip shows how a monkey tries to save her child, by putting her own life at risk. In the now viral clip, the monkey can be seen sitting with her child on an empty boat in the river. That’s when the two dogs come and start attacking them.

The video shows how the monkey holds and covers its baby while taking the dog’s bite on herself. It turns its back towards the sharp teeth of the dogs so that nothing happens to her child. This video is proof of how a mother becomes a shield and protects her child from any kind of trouble, no matter what consequences she has to face.

The shocking yet heartwarming clip has garnered attention from the masses.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here