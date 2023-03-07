We all are aware that walking on water is impossible. However, a video of a moose seemingly running on water has left the internet stunned. The video caught the attention of Twitter users in India when it was shared by the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared it on the platform. In the now viral clip, a moose can be seen running in the middle of the river. After a few seconds of running with ease, it successfully crosses the river. The video was recorded in an undisclosed location. “You too can walk on water if you believe you can. It’s all in the mind. Start your week believing in yourself and your aspirations,” Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption of the video.

Here watch the video:

You too can walk on water if you believe you can. It’s all in the mind. 😊 Start your week believing in yourself and your aspirations. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/qh6h3mEVtw— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2023

Users were amazed by the video and reacted to it. One of them wrote, “What am I seeing! Unbelievably marvellous…wow.”

What am I seeing! Unbelievably marvellous 👏 wowww https://t.co/XWzR8EJDJy— Rach/PurohitasyaPutri/ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು (@Bengaluruhudugi) March 7, 2023

Another added, “truly amazing, power of believing, beautiful.”

truely amazing, power of believing, beautiful https://t.co/mNut35KsX6— ramneek bhatia (@rumnk) March 7, 2023

A person reasoned out why the moose was seen running on the surface of the water with ease and commented, “This is a very old video where the lady driving the boat had told that water on her left was pretty shallow and the moose wasn’t ‘walking’ on water. Believe in yourself, but also use Google to fact-check. Following random advice can drown you.”

This is a very old video where the lady driving the boat had told that water on her left was pretty shallow and the moose wasn't 'walking' on water. Believe in yourself, but also use Google to fact-check. Following random advice can drown you. https://t.co/XdyukfyS2D — Harshdeep Rapal | legitt.xyz 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@harshdeeprapal) March 6, 2023

Another said, “Jesus walked on water. That was a miracle. But if you believe strongly enough, you can become a horse who runs on water. Believe a bit more and you can grow a horn on your head, get a pair of wings and fly wherever whatever it you are on takes you.”

Jesus walked on water. That was a miracle. But if you believe strongly enough, you can become a horse who runs on water. Believe a bit more and you can grow a horn on your head, get a pair of wings and fly wherever whatever it you are on takes you.#MondayNonsense https://t.co/WvoQaMlhUG— ranjona banerji 🇮🇳 (@ranjona) March 6, 2023

The video has clocked more than 1.7 million viewers since it was uploaded.

