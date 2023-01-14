Watch: Mother And Son's Reunion After 3 Years Leaves Internet Emotional

A lot of people relocate far away from their families to achieve their dreams and ambitions. Living away from your loved ones is hard, but reuniting with them after a long time is equally special. One such incredibly emotional video of a mother-son reunion has left the internet moved. The video captures the heartwarming moment of a mother reuniting with her son after 3 long years.

In the video, the mother pays a surprise visit to her son, who gets overwhelmed after seeing her in front of him. As soon as he spots his mom, the boy runs towards her to give her a tight hug. The video was posted on Instagram a couple of days ago. The caption of the video reads, “Mother surprises her son at work after not being able to see each other for 3 years. Beautiful!!” The video also displays the text, “Mother surprises her son at work after not seeing each other for 3 years.”

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

So far, the video has garnered over 2.2 million views and more than 167K likes on Instagram. Soon after the video surfaced on social media, several users flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the mother-son duo with immense love. One social media user wrote, “He missed his mommy!!! He turned into her little boy at that moment. Moms are the best.” Another commented, “Bruh this is me after not seeing my mom for 3 days.” “That mumma hug just hits differently,” remarked a third user.

What was your reaction to this heartwarming video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here