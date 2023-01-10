Watch: Mother Announces Pregnancy To Her Daughter, Her Reaction is Priceless

A video of a woman telling her little daughter about her pregnancy is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the woman can be seen sharing with her daughter that she is going to be an elder sister.

The little one responded by saying, “I am already a big sister to Archie.” She was referring to their pet dog. Her mother then explains that she is going to have a real baby sister or a baby brother. To this, the girl replied, “I want a baby sister, as I already have a baby brother Archie. His name is little R, with curly whiskers.” Then, she went on to say that she will help her sibling with food, and bathing and will help her mother change the diapers of her little sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Thapliyal (@navyathapliyal)

“So, many people asked me how was her reaction when we told her that she is going to be a big sister. Half the time, I didn’t know how to explain to her how I have a baby,” reads the caption of the video.

Several users rushed to the comment section to shower the little girl with love and admiration. One social media user wrote, “Surely Pia Pie will be the most doting didi. She’s already ready to take on so many responsibilities, look at the list including diaper changing (The best part was Ewww)”.

Another user commented, “Deep inside she is a mature person…I love her”.

One social media user also wrote, “Awwww. Piyu will be the best elder sister, I am sure. Also, congratulations to you guys”.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here