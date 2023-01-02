WATCH: Mysterious Transparent Creature From Deep Ocean Piques Social Media's Interest

Humans have been fascinated by the ocean’s vastness for hundreds of years due to its diverse population of fascinating species. Despite advances in ocean science and technology, creatures from the deep continue to surprise us by washing up on beaches or appearing in front of deep-sea researchers. Recently, a video of a creature found deep inside the ocean went viral on social media.

The creature piqued the interest of the internet when a video of a hyperiid with what appeared to be translucent skin was posted on Twitter by a user named Massimo. In the video, this creature is seen with its orange eggs. Alejandro Damian-Serrano, an ocean researcher, first shot this video in 2017. The caption also read, “Cystisoma is a crustacean that lives between 600-1,000 m deep in the ocean. Its body is totally transparent: only its eyes are pigmented. This one has a brooding pouch full of orange eggs”.

Watch the video below:

Cystisoma is a crustacean that lives between 600-1000 m deep in the ocean. Its body is totally transparent: only its eyes are pigmented. This one has a brooding pouch full of orange eggs[read first: https://t.co/d4jiqKNbeb[📹 Alejandro Damian-Serrano]pic.twitter.com/6xJkNHqoPj — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 29, 2022

The video has garnered over 12 million views as of now. Several social media users went on to pen messages showing concern for the creature. One of the users wrote, “Leave it alone. It’s 600-1000m deep for a reason, for you to leave it alone”.

Leave the shit alone it’s 600-1000m deep for a reason, for you to leave it alone.— Jamaican Maroon (@xtasyshortie) December 29, 2022

Another user wrote, “Why is that outside of the ocean? Put it back!”

Why is that outside of the ocean? Put it back!— Eric (@CelthekidzEric) December 30, 2022

Earlier, a group of researchers came upon the strangest fish from the deep during their explorations of two brand-new marine parks, which baffled them. Yi-Kai Tea, a fish biologist, shared photos of the flying fishes he had captured on Twitter. The fish are seen flying with their wing-like fins in the photos. Along with the breathtaking images of these flying fishes he also mentioned details about them.

Social media users were left stunned upon seeing these pictures. What are your thoughts about them?

