Watch: Nepali Dance Group Grooving To London Thumakda Is The Best Thing On Internet

A video of a group of young Nepali women grooving to the song London Thumakda is making waves on the Internet. In the clip, the women could be seen decked up in loose-fitted pants, sweatshirts and a pair of sneakers as they danced their hearts out to the popular song from the Bollywood film Queen.

The video has garnered over 13.7 million views and received 1.7 million likes so far. Several social media users praised the women for their energetic dance moves. Their energy and excitement are worth watching and will make you want to groove too. The video shows how the girl gang did not miss a beat and makes the viewers spellbound with their infectious energy.

One social media user wrote, “So refreshing! Can’t stop watching”. Another commented, “Don’t ask me how many times I have watched the video”. One also wrote, “It’s so nice to see other foreigners doing the Bhangra (my homeland dance)”.

The Instagram dance page, The Wings Official, boasts a fan following of over 106K followers. Their bio shows that the woman hails from Kathmandu. The group has also performed several K-pop songs at the KPOP World Festival Nepal 2022.

The song London Thumakda amassed a huge fan following and people from all across the country love to shake their legs on the popular track. The song was sung by Labh Janjua and composed by Amit Trivedi.

Even after almost 9 years of its release, the song is still quite popular among the audience. Several social media users chose the song over and again in many of their Instagram reels and videos. Do let us know if you loved this dance video too!

