WATCH: Newlywed Woman's Stunning Dance Moves to 'Daru Badnaam' Have Set Instagram on Fire

A video of a newlywed woman dancing to the song “Daru Badnaam” has gone viral on social media, and netizens can’t get enough of her cheeky actions. The viral video was posted on Instagram by Gurpreet Kaur, and it has received too much attention from netizens.

Watch viral video here:

The song “Daru Badnaam" is playing in the background as the stunningly dressed young woman moves her body to the rhythm. Her graceful, delicate movements are breathtaking, and the entirety of her performance will leave you in a state of awe and wonder. With her blazing performance, she has stirred a storm on the internet . As she dances, her chemistry with the crowd and her grace shines through.

The video has gained over 109,000 likes after being shared online. Her lively performance wowed viewers, who commended her in the comments section.

One user wrote, “What a powerful performance. loved it"

Another user said, “OMG i love this… so so so amazing"

A third user commented “Very nice and very beautiful”

One user appreciated the song and wrote “Old is Gold❤️❤️”

If you happen to be scrolling through social media at any time during the day, you are almost certain to stumble across a film of people dancing to a popular Punjabi song called ‘Daru Badnaam.’

Daru Badnaam is sung by Kamal Kahlon and Param Singh. This is among the most popular Punjabi songs written by Manjinder Mann and Gagg-E, and the music was done by Pratik Studio. The song was released back in 2016 and was a hit of all time.

