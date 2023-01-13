WATCH: Nirmala Sitharaman's Inspiring Words to Student Dealing With Life's Ups and Downs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is winning the internet for imparting some inspirational life lessons to a young student during her recent visit to Rajasthan’s Kota. The minister spent a day in Kota, talking to the students at Yuva Shakti Samvad. A video of Nirmala Sitharaman’s interaction with a student at this event is now going viral.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office with a caption that read, “Life will always be full of ups and downs. But the moment you recognise them, half of the bridge is crossed…If I were closer to you, I would have given you a tight hug. – Smt Nirmala Sitharaman tells a young student during ‘Yuva Shakti Samvad’ in Kota.”

The beginning of the clip shows Apala Mishra, a medical aspirant, discussing how she struggles with self-confidence and feels demotivated when studying and preparing for exams. Sitharaman commends the girl for raising the subject and reassures her that speaking about one’s concerns in public takes guts. She also discusses how despite all of life’s ups and downs, one should never lose hope.

In a compassionate response, Sitharaman stated she would have given the girl a big hug if she had been close enough.

Speaking to the student, Sitharaman sensed some disturbance in the audience. The minister asked a group of boys if they did not want answers. She asked the boys to not pretend as if they don’t have ups and downs. “The typical boy mentality, no? I don’t have any… this is so girly girly,” she said amidst loud cheer from the audience.

She continued that people who pretend to not have problems are actually the ones who have the “biggest ups and downs.”

The video has received over 71,000 views since it was shared on Twitter. Additionally, it has received more than 2,400 likes and several individuals left comments appreciating the impactful message.

One user commented, “The way the girl asked the question and the way ma’am motivated her is great to see and inspiring for everyone.”

Another user wrote, “Very encouraging reply Nirmala Sitharaman Ma’am. And what an example of ‘typical Boy’s mentality’.”

Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her response by urging students to work on self-motivation.

