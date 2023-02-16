Videos of nature are available in abundance on social media. Each of these fascinating clips has a different phenomenon and is always insightful to watch. Some of them, although full of information, are sometimes horrifying to watch. One such video of a spider’s nest on a tree trunk has gone viral on Instagram.

The video shows a long, black and hairy nest on a tree trunk. While it looks like some kind of fungal growth, when poked by the videographer, it is revealed that it is a nest of some spider-like creatures. A bunch of harvest spiders (Opiliones) come crawling out of the nest. Some fall and others start crawling here and there in scattered forms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

Captioned, “Thousands of spiders cover the tree,” the video has gone viral on the social media platform with more than 1.43 lakh views. People who watched the video were horrified by the spider-like insects and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

A user commented, “I screamed out loud. Where is this so I can make sure I never go there?”

Another user wrote, “I thought it was going to show some cute fluffy arboreal animal like maybe a bear or a binturong.”

A third user commented, “I think they’re harvestmen! They eat all the nasty bugs we don’t want to deal with, like gnats, aphids, etc. They’re great! And they’re not spiders, although they are arachnids!”

A fourth user differed from others who thought they were spiders and wrote, “Those aren’t spiders! Those are Opiliones. Also known as daddy long legs. They aren’t venomous, they aren’t dangerous, and they’re extremely helpful to gardeners/farmers because they eat aphids!”

Spiders and Opiliones, both belong to the Arachnida animal class and are similar in several ways. However, there are some key differences between the two. For example, all spiders produce some kind of venom but not a single species of Opiliones produce any venom. Opiliones, unlike spiders, have weak jaw muscles which would break if they tried to bite human skin, making them harmless to us.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here