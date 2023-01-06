Watch: Old Video Of Man Munching On Snake Leaves Internet In Shock And Disgust

With social media gaining prominence, many users are trying to use it in a productive way to promote their talent, product or business. But some have no interest in using it smartly, and instead, they share cringe-worthy content, just to amass views and likes. One such cringe video was shared on the channel Gulte.com 2 years ago and has resurfaced on social media.

In this video, a man from India can be seen sitting on his bike and eating a snake. Yes, you heard it right. Till the end of the video, the man kept munching the snake without any difficulty. Watch at your own risk, as the visuals might make you feel nauseous.

In the video, we can see a lot of people who have gathered around the man to watch this ‘incredible feat’. Some are also recording it on their phones and laughing as well. After watching the clip, some users were left in splits and came out with interesting reactions.

A user wrote that this man is gobbling the snake as if it was a shish kebab roll. Another commented with the word, “smacznego” which means “Enjoy your meal” in English. A third user wrote that these human beings will possess more poison than a snake. Others were left disgusted to the core and shocked as well, to see a man eating the serpent.

A similar video went viral in 2021, where a 50-year-old man from Tamil Nadu ate a snake, claiming it as an antidote to the coronavirus. This man, identified as Vadivel, was fined Rs 7,500 for causing harm to the animal. According to the district officer of Madurai, S Anand’s interview with Times of India, Vadivel was lucky not to have bitten the toxic glands of this reptile. In that scenario, his life could have been in extreme danger. Vadivel is a resident of Perumalpatti village in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district.

