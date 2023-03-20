Marriage is a special milestone in a couple’s life. It is a day that marks love and commitment for the rest of their lives. Different cultures have different traditions and sometimes these traditions can make certain moments in the ceremony a humorous joyride. A video showing one such tradition where the bride and groom arrive at their wedding venue on a donkey cart decorated with flowers has gone viral on Instagram.

A lot of videos surface on social media that show how much brides and grooms have started stylising their entrances. People experiment in various ways to make their moment iconic and convey to the guests that it is the bride or the groom’s moment and nobody else’s. However, making an entry on a decorated donkey cart will always top the list.

The viral video from Pakistan shows the bride and groom arriving on a donkey cart with comfort and they even make the cart enter the venue. While the cart may not look luxurious and rather minimalistic for obvious reasons, the bride and groom are dressed perfectly for their occasion. The contrast between their getups and their ride is what makes the video extremely humorous.

People around the couple can be seen laughing and making videos of their entrance to the venue. The unorthodox venue did the job of attention-grabbing well. While most people seem to enjoy the humorous event, some may think that it is a sub-standard publicity stunt that should not have been done. However, one may speculate that the couple did this to showcase the atrocities of rising inflation in Pakistan.

The video has more than 2000 views and it seems to be gaining traction on social media.

In a similar incident in 2021, YouTuber Azlan Shah exceeded all expectations and gifted a donkey to her beloved new wife as a wedding present. The Karachi resident posted a video on social media that showcased his wedding with Dr Warisha Javed Khan which featured the donkey. They even had a photo shoot with the donkey.

