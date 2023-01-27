Weddings are extravagant affairs. This is particularly true for the Indian sub-continent where the days leading to the wedding are equally grand celebrations of several rituals. And how can a desi wedding be complete without dance and singing? A video of a Pakistani groom singing a Bollywood song for his bride has been garnering traction on the internet recently. In the video, the bride and groom can be seen seated in front of one another as the guests are gathered around them. In the next frame, the groom can be seen playing the guitar while singing the romantic song Chand Sifarish from the film Fanaa. The bride could not stop blushing over this special performance for her. One can also hear the loud cheers of the crowd in the background.

The video was posted with the caption, “SubhanAllah”.

Watch the video below:

The video has staked over 2.9 million views and still counting. Social media users praised the groom for his performance, while some wished them a happy married life. One of the users wrote, “The way you respect her is so absolutely awesome…Ma Sha Allah”. Another user wrote, “Want someone to sing for me in this way”. One more user wrote, “She couldn’t get any better soulmate, stay blessed”.

Picturised on Kajol and Aamir Khan, Chand Sifarish from Fanaa was crooned by Kailash Kher and Shaan. The lyrics, written by Prasoon Joshi, feature the composition of Jatin-Lalit.

Another groom singing and performing for his bride in full filmy style had gone viral previously. In the clip, we can see a bride entering the venue wearing a pink lehenga. The groom approaches her as she enters the mandap and begins to sing and dance to the tune of O Meri Heer Ve Tu Jug Jug Jeeve from the movie Shiddat. The bride can’t help but smile and blush as he sings the song. One can also notice the people in the background supporting them.

Watch the video below:

The video garnered over 2 million along with a range of reactions from users who could not stop gushing over the romantic gesture.

