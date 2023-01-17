Watch: People Working With Accuracy And Precision At High-Speed Amuses Internet

It often happens while scrolling on social media that we come across people who have insane speed and accuracy at their job. While it is unusual to see people achieve such a high level of skills, it is not impossible to find them on the internet. One such video, which is a compilation of people at work, has gone viral on Twitter.

Engineers and builders at the professional level👏 pic.twitter.com/jtcAvBiM4h— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 15, 2023

The video shows engineers, construction workers, labourers, etc. working on their sites with high speed and precision. The first video is of a worker rolling down rods separately from a pile by walking backwards. Another clip shows men laying multiple bricks in coordination within seconds. A third clip shows four men on four different levels passing construction material upwards with a shovel in perfect coordination.

The video is a compilation of several such footage showing people working smartly to get the work done at a rapid pace. The 253-second long video of several talented men and women went viral on the social media platform with more than 81 lakh views within two days (since January 15) and received over 1.68 lakh likes.

People in the comments discussed the video.

I spent months trying to dig trenches to replace the sprinklers in my backyard. I finally gave up and hired a gardener. He had the trenches done, the sprinklers laid and working in an afternoon!— Peetie Peete (@Peetie_Peete) January 16, 2023

A user commented – “I spent months trying to dig trenches to replace the sprinklers in my backyard. I finally gave up and hired a gardener. He had the trenches done, the sprinklers laid and working in one afternoon!”

It irritates me to no end when ppl say that aliens had to have helped ancient civilizations because they didn’t have the tools or knowledge. Ingenuity & physics, people. They had a need, they figured out how to get it done!— Abinormal (@abbygirl1028) January 15, 2023

Another user commented – “It irritates me to no end when people say that aliens had to have helped ancient civilizations because they didn’t have the tools or knowledge. Ingenuity & physics, people. They had a need, they figured out how to get it done!”

I feel like sometimes scientists are just lying to us and that the pyramids were actually super easy to build.— Drew Nagy (@DrewNagy1) January 15, 2023

A third user wrote – “I feel like sometimes scientists are just lying to us and that the pyramids were super easy to build.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here