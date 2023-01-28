Flying a plane is no easy task. While it may seem that pilots enjoy a lavish lifestyle doing an easy job, there is a lot more to flying a plane than what normally appears. Most of the time, flight accidents are common because of the difficulty in landing and taking off. Accidents on the runway have been increasing due to compromises with flight safety guidelines. A video showing a plane crash due to nose landing gear collapse has gone viral on Instagram. Take a look:

The video, shared by a handle called Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, captioned it, “Plane nose landing gear collapse." The video starts with the plane lowering in attitude towards the runway. It touches down successfully but after cruising forward for a few seconds, the flight skids and topples to the left, causing an accident. The footage ends with the plane upside down but nothing about the pilot is revealed in the video.

Posted on January 27, the video quickly went viral with more than 90,000 views and over 2700 likes. People in the comments tried to explain what exactly went wrong and shared their views.

A user commented, “I think he knew the nose gear wasn’t down and locked and intentionally tried to go in the grass. You can see the nose gear fold when he barely tapped the ground the first time. Still would’ve chosen the runway but landing in the grass isn’t why it collapsed."

Others suggested that the plane’s flaps weren’t up due to which it landed at high speed, causing the accident. Some even called the pilot amateur.

From crash landings to procedural footage to skilled piloting, one can find innumerable kinds of reels on the page. The most recent one was the one showing a fish-eye view of how an engine is started from the cockpit.

