Well, the world of the internet is known for some random videos from all corners of the world that make you laugh out loud and cry as well. One such video has surfaced on the internet and we bet you can not control your laughter. You might be aware of an Instagram account called Fail Army, which is very popular for sharing failed videos.

This time it has shared a video that shows an auditorium of Players filled with spectators. The fans’ energy was so high that one of the players went to the barricade to shake hands with the audience. But what happened next will blow your mind. As soon as she ran to shake hands with them, people went crazy. Within seconds, the barricade separating them fell flat and so did the spectators. The video’s caption read, “Bleacher Report: It fell.” Watch the full video here:

Within just a few days, the video has received over a million views and the comment section is filled with users’ reactions. Many people watched the video but very few noticed a guy who fell on the ground and started doing push ups. Did you? One of the users did and commented, “Did anyone see the guy doing push-ups?” Another commented, “I love the one guy who starts doing push-ups to save face. Good attitude man!” One more said, “2 things!! The dude in the green ain’t fall he jumped, and cowboy boots and shorts, that’s a thing now? Lol.”

The Instagram page promotes the idea that “every success begins with a failure" and shares such content. Before this, a hilarious video of a kitchen hack gone wrong was posted by this account. The video showed a girl preparing some dishes using a mixer grinder to make tomato puree, which she was almost finished with. However, when she opens the mixer jar from the wrong side, the puree spills onto the grinder. Take a look at the video:

As soon as the video was posted, it went viral and users started commenting on it. One of them commented, “Seriously? Is this how gravity works?” Another wrote, “Even in the kitchen you make mistakes!”

