A parent’s love, no matter the creature is always unmatched. They try their absolute hardest to protect their children, no matter how hopeless it might seem. While a large rodent like a porcupine might look tiny against the apex predator leopard, they might just outdo the big cat when it comes to protecting children. In a clip shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu, two porcupines can be seen fighting fiercely to protect their child from a leopard. As the big cat tries to get its paw in, the rodents use their quills to keep all its attack at bay. The clip ends with the porcupines still keeping their baby safe. Take a peek at the clip here:

Social media users were impressed by the impenetrable protection of the large rodents. Many remarked that it was wonderful to watch the parents’ love. Others called the clip “amazing”. A Twitter user wrote, “What a sight!! Amazing parental protection for the porcupette.”

“Amazing. Reminiscent of the ‘phalanx’ formation by the ancient Spartan soldiers,” read another tweet.

A user tweeted, “The video ends. But going by the tenacity of the leopard he has not given up and he would have ultimately succeeded in pulling away his target.”

A heavy-bodied, slow-moving, nocturnal rodent, porcupines have quills along the back, tail, and on certain crested species, the neck and shoulders. These quills are easily detached upon being touched. Why these parents were able to protect their baby so well is because of these modified hair.

In fact, a new study on Science has found that these quills need only about half the force of a hypodermic needle to pierce human skin. While many think porcupines can throw their quills at an enemy that is not the case. Jeffrey Karp, a bioengineer at Harvard Medical School, has mentioned that the quills are readily shed, which becomes firmly embedded in their victim.

While at its fastest, the porcupine moves a little more than a fast waddle, its defence that lies in the quills is so effective, that it does not need speed. Researchers have estimated the porcupine to have more than 30,000 quills. Each square inch of its skin has as many as 100 to 140 of these modified hair.

