A major accident was averted at the Kanpur Central railway station after two constables jumped into action to rescue a woman, who slipped while deboarding a moving train along with her child. The incident, which took place on Saturday, March 4, was captured on the CCTV camera and was later shared on the official Instagram page of UP police. In the video, one of the woman’s kids is seen moving in the direction of the train waiting for his mother to deboard. The lady passenger first throws what appears to be her belonging before trying to get down with her second kid.

It appears that the motion of the train resulted in the faltering of the woman’s footsteps and she was almost about to fall into the space between the platform and the train. The head constable of the UP Government Railway Police (GRP) quickly runs to the site and saves the lady and her kid in the nick of a second. He is followed by another officer who helps the passengers to move away from the train and regain composure to get back up again.

While sharing the video, the UP police department wrote, “Trained to rescue- Saluting the heroic act of HC Shailendra of UP GRP who saved a woman from falling off the railway track with incredible agility at Kanpur central railway stn. Boarding or disembarking a moving train can be fatal & should be avoided at all cost.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UP POLICE (@uppolice)

According to a report by TOI, the GRP station in-charged identified the woman passenger t be Rachna Srivastava. Reportedly, she was on her way to visit her brother-in-law in Unnao with her two children. She boarded a train from Kanpur Central railway station, however, when the train began to move in the opposite direction, she panicked. Seemingly, she first helped her elder child to get off the moving train, followed by jumping herself while carrying the second kid in her arms.

“The woman and her younger child both fell on the platform. Then her foot slipped and she started rolling towards the coach and the platform,” he said.

The GRP head constable who was on duty at the time saved the woman by grabbing the woman and pulling her in the opposite direction. The lady passenger thanked the officers who were also awarded and honoured for their prompt action.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here