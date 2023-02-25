Wildlife videos are always fun to watch. From their hunting styles to daily routines, the videos feature several informative pieces that make up for an entertaining yet educating watch. Some of them even have a fascinating rare sighting that enthrals viewers. One such video of a rare pink baby elephant has been making the rounds on YouTube.

The video was shared by the official channel of MalaMala Game Reserve and captioned, “SWIM! Rare PINK BABY ELEPHANT, SWIM!!!” The footage showed a tiny baby elephant swimming with its family in a water body in the game reserve. While there is nothing unusual about elephants bathing, this video stands out for one reason – the baby elephant is pink in colour.

One may argue that the elephant’s colour is because of mud and dust on its body. But even though the elephants bathe and get their dust washed away, the baby elephant still turns out to be grey and doesn’t resemble its colour with its elders at all.

The video has gone viral with more than 14,000 views since February 19. A user commented, “Oh wow, Elephants are so amazing. My heart was in my mouth with the little pink calf crossing the river. The current was strong, but the others never left his side and he made it. What a sighting!! Seeing this rare elephant calf is a first for me. Thanks so much, MalaMala.”

Another user wrote, “Aww the dear little sweetheart, you have to wonder if the herd knows this little one is extraordinary.”

Pink albino elephants are extremely rare and seldom spotted in herds. A 2019 article by India Times also covered a rare sighting of a pink baby elephant but this was in a herd in the Kruger National Park in South Africa. Safari ranger Tim Jansen Van Vuuren was the one to have spotted the pink baby elephant walking with its parents in the herd.

The article also revealed that the pink colour of these rare elephants is a genetic disorder.

