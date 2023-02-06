Jewellery shops displaying expensive pieces of jewels are bound to have heavy security in place. Surely, this shop must have taken all the necessary measures too, yet it found a thief infiltrating all those measures to grab a diamond necklace. The clip was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rajesh Hingankar, where a tiny rat can be seen crawling to the necklace display. It lingers around the expensive jewel for a little while. Then grabbing it in its mouth, the rat rushes off the camera. The tweet read, “Now for whom would this rat have taken the diamond necklace?” Check the clip out here:

Social media users shared their unique takes on the situation. Many invented a story to explain why the robbery would have taken place. “Shaadi mein jaane ke lie choohe ki medam jid kar rahen hongi ki jewellery ki dukaan mein hi kaam karate ho, ye nahin ki ek haar hi le aao. (To go to a wedding, the rat’s wife must have insisted that you work in the jewelry shop, can’t you bring a single necklace?)” a comment read.

शादी में जाने के लिए चूहे की मेडम जिद कर रहीं होंगी कि ज्वैलरी की दुकान में ही काम करते हो, ये नहीं कि एक हार ही ले आओ।— Dr.Pravesh Singh Bhadoria (@BhadoriaPravesh) January 29, 2023

Another user wrote, “Uski patni roj maangati hogi jabse mai aaee hoon kabhi mere liye naya sone ka haar nahin laye, jao aaj ke aaj aur abhi lekar aao jao, to bechaara aaya hoga (His wife must have insisted that ever since I have married you, you have never brought me a gold necklace. She must have demanded him to bring one today itself, so the poor must have stolen it).”

उसकी पत्नी रोज मांगती होगी जब मै आई हूँ कभी मेरे लिए नया सोने का हार नही लाए जाओ आज के आज और अभी लेकर आओ जाओ ,तो बेचारा आया होगा 😁🙊— S.S (@Navdeep13869199) January 29, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Sir ab is par to aapako hi kaaryavaahee karani padegi bahut badamaash hai chooha isne pahale bhi February 14 ke pahale chori ki hogi! (Sir you will have to investigate this matter. The rat is a scoundrel, he must have attempted thievery before February 14)”

सर अब इस पर तो आपको ही कार्यवाही करनी पड़ेगी बहुत बदमाश है चूहा इसने पहले भी 14 फरवरी के पहले चोरी की होगी! 🤣🤣— Pandit Deepak Badgaiyan (Deepu) (@DeepakBadgaiya7) January 29, 2023

Rats are known to cause mischief and their videos are a hit on the Internet.

A video of a rat sneakily nibbling a piece of cake served at a meeting had gone viral recently. The clip showed a few officials having a serious conversation at a meeting before the focus of the camera shifts to a rat merrily feasting on a piece of cake. It could not care less about the people around. In fact, he was perfectly hidden behind the decorative leaves and flowers on the table.

Rat in the meeting… pic.twitter.com/I0cF6Lz8gZ— Dr Arif Khawaja (@DrArifKhawaja) December 5, 2022

Social media users were divided on being amused and grossed out by the video.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here