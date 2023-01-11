Watch: Rear Door Of Russian Plane Opens Mid-Flight

A video has been doing rounds on the Internet where the rear door of a Russian Charter plane opened mid-flight leaving passengers terrified. The incident took place on an An-26 twin prop plane of the IrAero Airlines on Monday, reported New York Post.

In the clip, recorded by one of the passengers, the rear door of the aircraft can be seen opened halfway resulting in strong winds inside the plane. A curtain beside the open door is seen flapping violently behind the passenger as he remains seated and grins.

“Nothing unusual: In Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometres. An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized - judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened,” the caption of the video uploaded on Twitter read.

Check out the video here

✈️ Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized - judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened. pic.twitter.com/GdBFdHdRML — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) January 9, 2023

The flight had departed from the isolated Siberian city of Magan in freezing temperatures to reach Magadan on Russia’s Pacific coast. While in the air, the old plane’s back door burst open scaring the passengers onboard.

The door of the charter flight partially opened at a height of 2800–2900 metres, the carrier IrAero was quoted as saying by NZ Herald. The aircraft involved in the incident was a 43-year-old Antonov 26, RA-26174, which had been in operation since August 1979, the report added.

The flight was carrying about 25 people including six crew members. Fortunately, none of the passengers or crew members was hurt. The pilot quickly made an emergency landing at Magan in the Yakutsk area of Siberia.

The video of the incident was also shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor of Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, on Twitter. “A hatch of the Russian AN-26-100 plane flying to Magadan opened right in the sky. 25 people were on board. The pilots began landing right away. A new name for Russian roulette - “Russian plane"?" he wrote.

A hatch of the Russian AN-26-100 plane flying to Magadan opened right in the sky. 25 people were on board.The pilots began landing right away.A new name of Russian roulette - "Russian plane"? 🎥 MASH pic.twitter.com/TO5k7l1O1F — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 9, 2023

After the door opened abruptly, the travellers on the flight had to brave chilling winds as it flew over some of the coldest regions on the planet, the report added.

