Watch: Reindeer Roams Around With His Opponent's Head Stuck In Antlers
2-MIN READ

Watch: Reindeer Roams Around With His Opponent's Head Stuck In Antlers

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 13:02 IST

Delhi, India

The microblogging site users are amazed at the video which has garnered more than 9.6 million views since it was uploaded.

The microblogging site users are amazed at the video which has garnered more than 9.6 million views since it was uploaded.

The reindeer must have been in a fight and the video clearly shows who won the fight.

Animal videos often surface on social media, and while some of them are adorable, others can be terrifying and send chills down your spine. A small clip of a reindeer looking for healthy grass in the snow is going viral. However, when you watch the video the first time, you notice something’s off. Before arriving at the scene, it’s clear the reindeer was involved in a fight and the video shows who won it.

In the now-viral clip, the head of another reindeer is stuck on his antlers, and the animal is casually moving around. The caption of the tweet read: “Deer gets into a fight and it’s pretty clear who won…”

The microblogging site users are amazed at the video which has garnered more than 9.6 million views since it was uploaded.

One of the Twitter users commented, “This is deep. Imagine killing your opposition and being stuck carrying around their dead rotting head? Who really won…”

Another person said, “That’s so dark. Imagine spending a whole season with the head of your dead enemy just staring at you in the face because their rack and yours are tangled.”

One more user added, “Truly aspirational. To carry the heads of my enemies around as battle trophies, a silent ‘try me’.”

Another person mentioned, “Oh my goodness! I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Earlier, there was another spin-chilling video showing two head lizards snacking together. The conjoined lizards have a condition called Polycephaly. The video showed the lizard with two sitting on a plate while they ate the insects served to them. They had two heads, two stomachs, two front legs for each of them and two common back legs and a tail.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. Viral videos
  3. wild animals
first published:February 27, 2023, 12:49 IST
last updated:February 27, 2023, 13:02 IST
