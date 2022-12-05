Watch: ‘Robinhood’ Thief Explains What he Did With Stolen Money, Leaves Police in Splits

A funny video of a thief, confessing at the police station, is doing rounds on social media. The thief told the police that he fed strays and cattle with the stolen money. He also informed the police about distributing blankets with the looted money. The video, which is going viral on the internet, is from Chhattisgarh’s Durg police station.

In the clip, the police can be seen interrogating the thief — while other police officers were present there. Superintendent of Police, Dr Abhishek Pallav could be seen asking a few questions to the thief. The robber’s answers turned out to be hilarious and made other police officers present in the room burst into laughter.

The clip shows the police asking questions like, “How did you feel after stealing?" The thief replied, “Sir, I felt good after stealing but now I am regretting.” Then he was asked why he was regretting it. The police further asked how much he had stolen. To which he replied, “I stole Rs 10,000, but I distributed blankets and fed stray cattle from the stolen money.” Police further said that he must have been blessed by this; to which the robber also laughs and says, “Dua hai sir.”

Chhattisgarh police caught the man on the charge of theft and took him to the police station. The thief’s funny replies have taken social media by storm and users cannot stop laughing at the incident.

One user called him Robinhood, while the other named him Krantikari chor. But whether the thief was telling the truth or not, is debatable. The video has intrigued the internet and is trending on social media.

