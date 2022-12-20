WATCH: Scientists Shed Light on What Happens When You Flush

If you have ever wondered about the hygiene of a public restroom, you are not alone. But the hygiene that is visible to the naked eyes is not the only thing we should be caring about. Scientists from the CU Boulder Today have shared a research that demonstrates the impact of flushing the toilet in a whole new light, quite literally. And they have captured it all in a clip for the entire world to witness it too. They have achieved this by using bright green lasers and camera equipment. As soon as the flush is pressed, people can see how many tiny water droplets, that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye, are rapidly ejected into the air. This is especially true for toilets that do now have a lid, as in the case of many public restrooms. Take a peek at the clip here:

The comment section was in a frenzy over this very visible health hazard. Some argued that it is common to close the lid, especially if you have a toothbrush near the toilet. For others the entire thing seemed redundant as public restrooms have been around since forever and have never caused an issue before. One user wrote, “For public toilets which lack a lid: Open the stall door before flushing so you can get away quickly. Then please (please) wash your hands.”

“I saw an experiment like this forever ago, on like MythBusters or something, that’s why my tooth brush is in a drawer or cabinet,” commented another user.

A comment read, “Didn’t need to see this. Tell the fancy scientist to make a cleaner toilet instead.”

According to the research published in Scientific Reports, aerosols can transmit infectious diseases like SARS-CoV-2, influenza and norovirus. There is still not much information on the spatiotemporal evolution of these plumes or with the velocity that they are transported. This is why the laser light was put to use, in an effort to quantify them. It showed that the toilet flush produces a strong jet with velocities that exceed 2 meters per second. Its height can reach up to 1.5 meters within 8 seconds of initiating a flush.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here