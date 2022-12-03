Watch: Shepherd's Dance Moves on This Bollywood Song Will Impress You

Social media provides a platform for everyone to showcase their talent and expertise. Time and again, several videos trend on social media because of their authentic and unique content. One such video of a shepherd dancing to the superhit title song from the Bollywood film Dulhe Raja has gone viral. The clip, shared by the Instagram handle called Oosm.dance, garnered a huge appreciation from the audience. His extraordinary dance steps and unique style have made him go viral in just a couple of hours. The social media users are praising his performance and showering him with compliments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oosm Dance (@oosm.dance)

In the video, a shepherd can be seen in rugged clothes. The clip, which has gone viral, seems to be shot in the desert area. Two little boys were also seen in the video — one following the shepherd and matching steps with him, while the other playing a flute of sorts and riding an animal. It appears as if the animals are playing the role of background dancers.

Till now, the video has received thousands of views and amassed hundreds of likes. The clip proves that if you are talented, nothing can stop you from receiving appreciation and recognition.

Many users have praised the dancing style of the shepherd. One user wrote, “Really friend this video is awesome. I have not liked anyone’s video but I have liked yours. You have great dance moves.” Another user wrote, “Very nice”.

This is not the first time that such a video is going viral on social media. A few days back, a Pakistani girl, Ayesha, took Instagram by storm. She made huge strides with her unique dance style.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here