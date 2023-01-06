Watch: Shocking Moment When Man On Bike Almost Died After Coming Under Truck

We often come across videos of deadly road accidents on social media. There are various reasons for them, but the most common reason is recklessness on the road. One such video showing a man riding a bike right before he almost came under a truck due to a woman’s negligence has gone viral on Twitter.

The video captioned – “I would develop the following piece of technology: “2 cameras integrated into the side mirrors which will not allow a passenger or driver to open the side doors in the event that a cycle is driving towards the mirrors." This is really enough,” shows a man riding a motorbike.

A huge truck beside him is also on its way but suddenly, the man is obstructed by a car door. The door hits the man, throwing him off his bike and under the truck. However, the man thinks on his feet and saves himself from coming under the truck’s tires.

The truck immediately stops and the man comes crawling out. The woman who opened the car door at the wrong moment watches in horror, only to take a sigh of relief when she finds out that the man is safe.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform within a day since being posted (January 5), amassing over 38 lakh views. The tweet has 50 lakh views and over 22,000 likes. People in the comments debated over who was at fault.

A user commented, “The person who opened the door is a major fault. you cannot just open a door completely without first looking at the back. The best approach is to open slightly, very slightly just to peek behind… and then SLOWLY open the door if the road is clear.”

To this, another user wrote, “Nope. The guy on the motorcycle tried to pass a truck using the parking lane. He’s at fault.”

The thread saw more people adding to this debate.

