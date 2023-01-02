Watch: Shocking Video Of Woman Pushing 3-Year-Old On The Rail Track

A shocking incident of a woman pushing a three-year-old girl on the railway track is making a huge noise on the Internet. The incident took place at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, US. In the CCTV footage, the 32-year-old woman was filmed jumping from a bench on the platform and pushing the girl onto the track. Luckily, no train was coming at the time. The bystanders rushed to help her and managed to save her life.

The video, shared on the Twitter account @ModernPatriotWi, has garnered hundreds of views. Several social media users criticised the woman for her inhumane act.

The caption read, “On December 28 at the Gateway Transit Center in Portland, OR, a person shoved a toddler face-first into the train tracks. The suspect was apprehended. Antifa & far-left activists in the city have argued against police patrolling public transport, saying it endangers people”.

The woman was arrested for this act on December 29. According to Shiksha News, the police reportedly informed them that the child has suffered injuries on her head and stomach. He further added, “Due to head injury the girl could face occasional headaches, but she would recover soon”.

The police officer said that the woman had been arrested several times earlier as well. As per the CCTV footage, the woman has been recognised as 32-year-old Briana Workman.

