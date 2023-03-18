“It takes an athlete to dance, but an artist to be a dancer”— this statement perfectly defines the incredible skills required to be a professional dancer. Looks like a group of sisters, who go by the name ‘the Shukla Sisters’ on social media, have proved this statement right. They have left the audience hooked to screens with their recent dance clips. A slew of their videos have been shared on Instagram, where four sisters have danced to many chartbusters. They can be seen dressed both in traditional and modern outfits in these videos. These clips have left the fans swooning over the Shukla Sisters.

In the first clip, these sisters have danced to the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They also grooved to other popular songs like Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli), Salaam-E-Ishq (Salaam-e-Ishq), Tera Rang Balle Balle (Soldier) and Soni De Nakhre (Partner).

Many users appreciated their dance performance while several others pointed out that they all look quite similar. One of the users also wrote that the Shukla Sisters form a perfect dance group and wished she also had a similar group.

Users applauded their traditional outfits and wrote that these sisters have immense respect for their culture, which is not common nowadays. Others dropped heart and fire emojis in praise for the sisters’ dance moves.

This is not the only video where the Shukla sisters have won the hearts of the audiences with their dance. A look at their Instagram feed will reveal many such videos, where followers were left in awe of their moves. In a recently shared clip, they danced on the song Show Me The Thumka from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

This time only two sisters were present in the clip and this surprised one of the followers. She posed a question regarding this, to which Shukla sisters replied that their other two dance partners were preparing for their examinations.

