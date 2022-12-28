Watch: South African Pastor Shrinks Woman’s Waist In a Few Minutes

Pastors in South Africa are lately in the news for some of their jaw-dropping claims. One pastor recently claimed that he could arrange a meeting with God in heaven for a hefty fee of Rs 1 lakh. Another asserted that his fart had the Holy Spirit and thus farted on people’s faces to bless them. While most of the world has dismissed these claims as fraud, a new video of a pastor performing a seemingly miraculous activity has left social media users scratching their heads.

While people grind harder at the gym for months or even years to shed some extra kilos and reduce their waist, a pastor has made a woman lose fat around her waist and reduce it by two inches in a matter of a few minutes. In the video that is currently going viral on the internet, the pastor calls a woman onto the podium at a live event and asks her about her faith. The woman replies by saying that she believes anything can happen if you have faith. The pastor then goes on to prove her statement.

Asking the woman to raise her hands, he asks God to reduce her waist. In an apparent miracle, another woman, who keeps a tab on her waist, sees that her pants have loosened up, and she has seemingly lost 2 inches in a few minutes. This supposed miraculous act was followed by a huge round of applause from the audience. Take a look at the video here.

The video has received a mixed reaction from social media users, with some awestruck by the miracle while others believe it is just some sort of trick. Many even joked that there is no need for working out at the gym or dieting when pastors can slim you down within minutes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here