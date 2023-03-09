The 29-year-old Kim Jiyeol is from South Korea, but is currently working as a chef in Delhi.

Holi, the festival of colours, was recently celebrated all over the country. And the one thing you can’t miss during Holi is the gujiyas, a sweet snack. During Holi, many households prepare this nutty, crispy mithai to offer to their loved ones. Not only Indians, but even foreigners have also started enjoying this special dish. Recently, a South Korean chef made ghujiyas on Holi and impressed everyone.

The 29-year-old Kim Jiyeol is currently working as a chef in Delhi. He keeps sharing posts related to India and Indian dishes on his Instagram. Recently, he posted a special video on his Instagram handle named ‘Cook Oranji’ on the occasion of Holi. In this clip, Kim is seen making ghujias. People are praising and also appreciate him for celebrating the festival this way.

In the video, Kim first prepared the dough for the gujiyas. Then he chopped cashews, almonds, and other nuts and mixed them in khoya, and then prepared the filling of the gujiyas. Next, he heated oil in a pan and put the gujiyas in it, and fried it. Then the mouth-watering ghujia seems ready to be eaten. The gujiyas looked exactly the same as they are made in an Indian kitchen. Posting this video, he wrote- “Hi happy Holi dear my friends! Today I made gujiya. The special sweet that is eaten in Holi is nutty and delicious! I hope you enjoy Holi tomorrow! Thanks!”

The video has gone viral in no time. Many people have given their feedback by commenting on it. People are congratulating the chef and praising his way of celebrating Holi. One of the users suggested, “Instead of butter, you should use ghee to fry dry fruits! It will give aroma and texture.” Another one said, “For stuffing next time, use coconut and sugar, after mixing it well in a mixer then it will become soft.” “As always looking so delicious! Happy Holi Chef added a third user. Many showered heart emojis in the comment section.

