Watch: South Korea's Road Safety Hack For 'Smart-Phone-Obsessed-Zombies'

Remember the scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where Farhan Akhtar snatches Hrithik Roshan’s phone and throws it down the cliff because the latter was always on his device? Well, not just Hrithik’s character Kabir, many these days can be seen busy with their phones throughout the day. Call it phone addiction or something else, but this has become a global problem.

Be it attending work calls 24/7 or just simply scrolling through various social media platforms, sharing memes, watching videos or posting anything — people can’t seem to take their eyes off the screens. However, South Korea seems to have chalked out a way to help these cell phone addicts whom they call “Smombies" or “smart-phone-obsessed-zombies.”

Shrinivas Dempo, president of the Dempo Sports club, has shared a unique video on Twitter that shows traffic lights installed on the pavements of Seoul to alert pedestrians while they cross the roads. “Sign of the times: Traffic signals move down to the road level at this crossing in Seoul so that people they call Smombies (smartphone-obsessed zombies) can safely cross the roads while using their smartphones,” reads the tweet.

Sign of the times: Traffic signals move down to the road level at this crossing in Seoul so that people they call Smombies (smartphone obsessed zombies) can safely cross the roads while using their smartphones. pic.twitter.com/i5zHTGmZhh— Shrinivas Dempo (@ShrinivasDempo) November 22, 2022

The now-viral visual clip depicts the pavement linings in Seoul, encircled by LED lights - green and red in colour. Similar to traffic lights, they also glow in red when the commuters need to stop and switch to green when it’s time to cross the road. This modern solution makes pedestrians alert of their cell phone usage while walking on the streets, which often leads to accidents.

The video was originally posted by a Twitter account named Trung Phan and has garnered over 700.5k views with more than 12k likes. In a series of Twitter threads, Trung Phan also mentioned that the South Korean government also “implemented an alert system that sends a notification to phones if walkers are about to step into traffic.”

The South Korean government also “implemented an alert system that sends a notification to phones if walkers are about to step into traffic”🔗 https://t.co/nvfQKH8q89 pic.twitter.com/5BVvDjrXqd — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 21, 2022

The Twitter post also contains a textual description that informs social media users that the traffic lights on the pavements were a trial campaign that was started by the government in 2019. It was an attempt to curb accidents which occurred at zebra crossings. The primary aim of the in-ground traffic lights was to notify pedestrians when it was safe to stare into their cell phones while they were crossing the street.

According to NDTV, more than 1200 pavement-traffic lights have been installed in about 25 districts of South Korea’s Seoul. Although initially it was meant for phone-obsessed adults or “Smombies”, these lights also proved beneficial for children’s safety.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here