WATCH: Telangana Businessman Takes His New Helicopter to Temple For 'Vahan Puja'

A Telangana businessman has taken the ritual of ‘Vahan Puja’ to a whole new level. In Hindu culture, ‘Vahan Puja,’ also known as vehicle puja, is performed when a person buys an expensive automobile, machine, bike, or car. The ritual is to be done before using the machine in a bid to bless or revere it. It is believed that ‘Vahan Puja’ blesses the vehicle to harmoniously blend with a family and avert future tragedies. Now, Boinpally Srinivas Rao, a businessman from Telangana has made headlines for flying his newly purchased helicopter to a temple for it to be blessed by the gods.

For those unaware, Boinpally Srinivas Rao is the owner of the fast-emerging Indian infrastructure company, the Prathima Group. He recently purchases a helicopter of the model Airbus ACH-135 and flew to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. The holy place is located in Yadadri which is about 100 kilometers away from Hyderabad. The purpose behind taking the new vehicle to the temple premises was to conduct the ‘Vahan Puja.’

The businessman himself participated in the ritual which was conducted by three priests from the famous temple. Reportedly the cost of the new vehicle is estimated to be a whopping $5.7 million (approx Rs 40 crore). A Twitter user who shared a video glimpse of the holy tradition wrote, “Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the ‘Vahan’ puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter.” Watch the video here:

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the "Vahan" puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/igFHMlEKiY— Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) December 15, 2022

In the clip, the businessman can be seen following the tradition of breaking a coconut in front of the luxurious vehicle as three priests chant holy mantras nearby. Guiding the businessman every step of the way, the priests continue to conduct the Vahan puja till the end of the clip. The video has amassed hundreds of views on the micro-blogging site.

