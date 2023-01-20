Watch: Terrifying Video of a Bus On a Narrow Mountain Road Is Not For Faint-Hearted

Whether you are a professional athlete or a bus driver, travelling up a mountain is risky. Now picture yourself in a bus with a steep drop on one side and mountainous terrain on the other. Not only that, but to get to the other side, you have to cross a waterfall while the bus is moving. Right, it sounds like a nightmare. Recently, a similar video went viral. Here is a link to the video.

The passengers on this bus must be given awards for bravery #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/Rs24lpdEhu— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 20, 2022

This road is not like others; it is incredibly winding and follows the mountainside. The narrow road’s passage through a cascading waterfall makes the journey seem even more perilous and daring to some. In the video, the bus can be seen cautiously navigating the intersection as it moves closer to a wider road. Without a doubt, a “phew" moment.

Now, this spine-chilling video of a bus travelling on a narrow mountain road is making a huge buzz on the Internet. The video was shared back in 2018 and it has once again taken social media by storm. Now, the video has been posted by the Twitter account @hvgoenka.

The caption of the video reads, “The passengers on this bus must be given awards for bravery #HimachalPradesh”. Moments after the video was shared online, several social media users took to Twitter to share their comments on the video.

One user commented, “How courageous is the driver this must be his daily routine to drive the passengers safely”. Another wrote, “And the driver be like “Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai apun hich Bhagwan hai…." One social media user also wrote, “One must give bravery award to the drivers who carry the passenger of the remote areas to the nearby towns”.

So far, the video has garnered over 1.8 million views and more than 2K Likes. The trending video covers the infamous route between Chamba and Killar which is considered one of the most dangerous paths in India.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here