WATCH: The French Model’s Satanic Roar While Introducing Her Country Has Netizens in Splits

Social media has become a hub of funny videos. One can find all sorts of videos here and still cannot have enough of them. One such video which is doing rounds on the internet is from Miss World contest. The drill is that models from all the countries come forward and introduce themselves by saying their country’s name out loud. The video shows the same. However, one thing that caught attention is the way France’s model introduces herself. Taking to Twitter, a user Stefan Bielik uploaded the video as he wrote, “I didn’t know Miss World was a thing still, but I’ve been watching how the French woman introduces herself for about half an hour."

The 1-minute-long video shows models from different countries standing in front of the mic. The video was originally uploaded on TikTok. It shows models from Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Bahamas, Bolivia, Brazil, Virgin Islands, Colombia, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, and many more. Have a look at the video:

I didn't know Miss World was a thing still, but I've been watching how the French woman introduces herself for about half an hour pic.twitter.com/Cumd2LJIN0— Stefan Bielik (@prstskrzkrk) January 6, 2023

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 14 million views. “Extremely weird video and I came close to giving up before getting to France, but it was worth it," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I thought I was ready, but I definitely wasn’t." Here are a few reactions:

Oh babe, nw we all have our seagull moments. https://t.co/YiRufoB7Ye— Elsie Bee (@ElsieBee13) January 8, 2023

When you accidentally stub your toe pic.twitter.com/EMNcgtqPBo— Chris ️‍ (@chrispaget1) January 6, 2023

Just going to leave this here. pic.twitter.com/RGPvorD8t9— Tommy Tom Tom @ Hiphops.io (@MrTomness) January 6, 2023

Many also posted hilarious memes.

