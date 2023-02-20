Regular exercise is an integral part of everyone’s life to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. From working out at least 30 minutes every day, to following a strict dietary regimen, you must take some time from your hectic schedule to work out. Seems like a piece of similar advice is being imparted by not a fitness coach, but a grizzly bear. In a now-viral video, the bear-turned-fitness enthusiast can be seen, performing a stretching exercise, apparently as a part of their morning routine. Fair enough to say that the video has left social media users in splits.

IFS Officer Geethanjali K tweeted the amusing clip on February 17. “Warm up stretches to start the day” read the tweet. The visual footage captures a grizzly brown bear, sitting amid the wilderness, surrounded by lush green vegetation. Soon, the animal appears to perform a leg stretching exercise. It pulls one of its legs closer to its chest with both hands and arches its neck backwards.

Warm up stretches to start the day #morning pic.twitter.com/AkU0FDuaaz— Geethanjali K (@Geethanjali_IFS) February 17, 2023

If you are a fitness aficionado, you must find similarities between the bear’s exercise and a half-wind release yoga pose, that requires you to draw your knee closer to your chest. The grizzly displayed the perfect depiction of the yoga asana. As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, the Twitter population jumped into the comment section, to drop their multiple reactions.

While one user noted, “That’s me in the morning,” another quipped that the bear’s “Hibernation is over.” A third netizen found the video so amusing that he commented, “Again and again was looking at this video.” So far, the video has collected more than 23,800 views on the microblogging platform.

That’s me in the morning 😀— Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) February 17, 2023

Hibernation is over.— Uncertain (@AshutoshWaney) February 17, 2023

Again and again was looking at this video ❤️— Raghuram (@lraghuram) February 17, 2023

If this video has entertained you, then wait before you learn about another odd incident where two men were recorded performing aerobics with a grizzly. According to a report by India Today, in the now-deleted video, while one man was seen carrying out effortless pull-ups in snow-covered premises, another person showcased their boxing skills.

To add a sprinkle of peculiarity, soon a bear joined the duo, who also pressed down on a branch as if working out with the two men. While some users were left bewildered, others pointed out that it was a hoax.

