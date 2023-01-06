Watch: This Blue Lobster Is So Rare That You Only Find One in Two Million

A lot about marine life is still yet to be discovered. We might not even know how many aquatic animals still exist. It is a well-known fact that every flora and fauna has its species. When you visit any coastal destination for a vacation, you must have hogged on exotic sea foods like shrimp, crabs, lobster and many more. But did you know a blue lobster is one of the rare species and the chance to find it is one in 2 million?

Recently, a video of a beautiful blue lobster started going viral. The video shared by Vala Afshar showed a fisherman from Maine to the British Isles showing the rare royal blue lobster. The caption of the post read, “From Maine to the British Isles, only a few fishermen have ever hauled in a blue lobster, a rare crustacean with an iridescent sapphire hue. How rare is a blue lobster? The chances of finding a blue lobster are one in 2 million.”

The micro-blogging users reacted to the video and asked not to serve the rare species at the dinner table.

One of the users wrote, “Oh please tell me you tossed that one out again. I know it’s tasty, but it’s too pretty. You can’t eat something that pretty.”

Another person explained the reason behind the lobster being rare and said, “Blue lobsters are extremely rare. The chances of finding one are estimated to be around 1 in 2 million. These lobsters get their unique colour from a genetic mutation that causes them to produce an excessive amount of a particular protein, which gives their shells a blue colour.”

One more user added, “I hope this didn’t end up on someone’s dinner plate. Please return it to where it belongs. 1 in 2 million! Whoa!”

Another person added, “If the meat tastes the same, then the blue lobster should be put back into the sea. Or the zoo, to facilitate its population growth so it no longer becomes rare.”

Last year, a fisherman in the United States Lars-Johan Larsson caught an extremely rare blue lobster.

