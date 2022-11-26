Watch: This BTS Dance to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Jehda Nasha Song is Too Good to Ignore

The Punjabi song Nasha, which was originally released in 2019, gained countrywide popularity after it became a hit on Instagram reels. So much so that it was recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi, under the title Jehda Nasha, for Ayushmann Khurrana’s highly anticipated Bollywood film – The Action Hero. Although the remix version of the song received a mixed reaction, a video of the popular South Korean band BTS grooving to the tunes of the dance number has been winning the hearts of many on social media.

Recently, an edited clip of BTS shaking a leg to Jehda Nasha has gone viral on the internet. The video was first shared by a handle named ‘Qualiteaposts’ on Instagram, and it has since caught the attention of ARMY, the fan club of BTS, on the photo-sharing platform. The band’s steps match so well with the peppy track that a first glance at the video would have anyone convinced that the septet’s choreography was set to Jehda Nasha.

“Why Does It Match So Well?” read the caption of the Instagram post.

Check out BTS’s viral video below:

However, the video is actually from BTS’s practice room session for their chartbuster song Dynamite, which was released in 2020.

Soon after the edited clip surfaced on Instagram, several users flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. One BTS fan remarked, “Their choreo goes well with every song and that’s the power of BTS.” Another gushed, “It’s established ATP. B in BTS is BOLLYWOOD.” A third user was all praise for the band as they wrote, “Another day of ‘BTS doesn’t follow the beat. The beat follows BTS’.”

Since being posted, the viral video has garnered over 4 lakh views and received more than 50,000 likes on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on BTS’s in-sync choreography to Jehda Nasha?

