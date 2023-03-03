Remember the Zoya Akhtar film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? By the end of the feel-good romance drama, the three friends, Arjun, Imran and Kabir take part in the famously dangerous Pamplona bull-run festival, held in Spain every year. They run for their lives as the aggressive bulls chase them in the narrow lanes of the Spanish city. Not only in foreign countries but in India too we often witness such perilous bull runs that grievously injure those participating in the game. One such viral video of a bull running amuck in the crowd will definitely send shivers down your spine.

The now-viral clip was shared on Instagram on February 2 and has been gaining traction ever since. The horrifying visual footage that seems to be from a rural village area is definitely not for the faint-hearted. Amid all the hollering of the people present on the site, a black bull is seen grunting fiercely as it takes giant strides forward. Soon, the onlookers are left baffled as the bull turns hostile and flings a man with its sharp and pointed horns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth Reels (@earth.reel)

The helpless man hangs onto the beast’s horns as it dashes forward violently, breaking fences. Although a group of men tries to restrain the animal, by pulling its tail, their efforts are rendered futile. The bull turns around and attacks the men and people are seen fleeing in all directions in a desperate bid to escape. In the closing few seconds, the video reveals that the men, after putting up a seemingly impossible effort, are finally able to take control of the bull on loose.

The nightmarish clip soon grabbed the eyeballs of social media users who queued up in the comments to share their reactions. While one user noted, “Damn that thing is so strong,” another took a jibe at the men and wrote, “Which one is the irrational animal here?” “Mess with the bull you get what you deserve,” quipped a third individual.

So far, the video has garnered more than 24,800 views on Instagram. Did the video make you feel scared to death too?

