Do you remember the viral ‘everything is a cake’ trend? Some creative bakers made cakes that resembled everyday objects and only when they were cut, their true form could be understood. However, this Texas-based baker took the hyper-realistic cake game up by a few notches with a selfie cake. The uncanny resemblance of the cake to her face will keep you guessing what is real and what is not.

Natalie Sideserf, from Austin, Texas, is known for churning out viral creations. The baker has been creating waves on the internet with her creative human bust that looked exactly like her. The replica of herself had details down to her cat-eye makeup and smile lines. The cake’s layers show green buttercream frosting and the exterior was sculpted out of modelling chocolate. Her eye for perfection is what caught the attention of social media users in the first place.

The video shows the artist flaunting the hyperrealistic cake and in the next frame, you can the forehead sliced out of the true-to-life creation and reveal the spongy interior.

She posted the video and tweeted, “What else?”

The video has nearly three lakh views and netizens flocked to her comment section. A user pointed out, “I can’t tell if the cake is super realistic or if your face is like a cartoon in this and it’s putting me in fear”.

I can't tell if the cake is super realistic or if your face is like a cartoon in this and it's putting me in feaf— FluffieFoxBoi - 2% (@DTy1578) February 6, 2023

Another user commented, “Good god this was alarming. These deep cakes are getting too real”.

Good god this was alarming. These deep cakes are getting too real— Seanybooms (@seanybooms) February 6, 2023

One user lauded her efforts and wrote, “I am legitimately more impressed with this cake than any of your other cakes. The human likeness is so infamously hard to nail down!”

I am legitimately more impressed with this cake than any of your other cakes, human likeness is so infamously hard to nail down!— superobnoxiouslylongnamebecausetw1tterwillallowit! (@UrOssiclesRMine) February 6, 2023

A Twitter user wondered, “I just don’t understand. How does someone realise they are good at making cakes? Is this natural talent or like years of practice?”

I just don’t understand. How does someone realise they are good at making cakes. Is this natural talent or like years of practice. Lol— Sick Ranchez 🤮 (@man__George) February 6, 2023

The cake was so well crafted that one Twitter user joked, “Not me waiting for the cake to look in the camera”.

Not me waiting for the cake to look in the camera— Ivan. (@Ivanchats) February 6, 2023

Natalie previously went viral after her videos of her slicing everyday items like vegetables, shopping bags, and hamburgers went viral. However, the internet still remembers her for perfectly nailing an onion cake.

Done! I made this onion cake over four years ago and it’s still one of my favorites https://t.co/tOvNxRPIBJ pic.twitter.com/kDWV4OnSSL— Natalie Sideserf (@NatalieSideserf) February 5, 2023

While some thought that the onion peel must have been placed on the cake. But it was actually just vanilla wafer paper.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here