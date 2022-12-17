CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: This Camel Witnessing His First Snowfall Is The Cutest Thing on Web Today
Watch: This Camel Witnessing His First Snowfall Is The Cutest Thing on Web Today

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 11:25 IST

Delhi, India

The animal shows the goats all of his favourite spots.

The animal shows the goats all of his favourite spots.

The camel, Albert, expressed his happiness to its goat buddies.

Most people find their first encounter with snowfall to be an exhilarating and unforgettable experience. One animal’s amazing response to seeing white flakes for the first time has gone viral. The camel in the video, Albert, witnesses his first snowfall. He becomes ecstatic and starts to leap. The camel then expresses his happiness to its goat buddies. The animal shows the goats all of his favourite spots.

The user captioned the video, “We posted this on TikTok. It seemed to make everyone very happy, which is what Albert sets out to do, so we wanted to share it with the Instagram community as well! Thanks for all the support!”

The video has received over lakh views and people expressed in their comments how much this clip improved their mood. One of them said, “Sigh. I can’t tell you how bad my morning started, but Albert put the biggest smile on my face. Enjoy the snow, Albert!"

Another commented, “I’m saving this for when I need something to make me happy, smile, or just if I need a reminder to appreciate the small things. Thank you for sharing." This video is undoubtedly the kind of thing that can instantly improve your mood whenever you need it.

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo

first published:December 17, 2022, 11:25 IST
last updated:December 17, 2022, 11:25 IST