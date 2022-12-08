Watch: This Cat And Mouse Game Between Man And Bear Is Hilarious

So many videos go viral online every single day, but there are only a few that make us laugh out loud. One such video, which has taken Twitter by storm, is of a bear chasing a man. The clip was shared by an account named @BornAKang and is now viral.

In the video, a bear can be seen chasing a man, running in the garden area of his house. The 60-second clip shows a bear attacking a man but he stops when the person starts chasing him. After a few seconds, the duo could be seen dancing and playing with each other.

The other part of the video also shows the bear standing on his feet and then trying to bite the person. But as the beer saw the person in front of him jumping, he also started jumping.

Watch the video here

He better than me I couldn’t have no bear as a pet chasin me pic.twitter.com/xLVeviBPu3— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 7, 2022

While sharing the video, the user captioned it, “He better than me I couldn’t have no bear as a pet chasing me”. The hilarious clip has received over 2.6 million views and a host of comments and likes.

Since being posted online, several users have commented their views on the same. Many have described the video as cute and hilarious. Many also opined that the man might have ended up in huge trouble, had the bear bitten him.

A user wrote, “They’re much smarter than you think. Dogs know how to play bite and bears are much smarter”. Another user commented, “This looks like a goofy Saturday morning cartoon”. One user also wrote, “Is it me or does that bear just sound like a big ass dog (with a heart emoji)”.

